James Gunn Had Warner Bros. Agree He Could Kill Any Characters

Sometimes, it feels like a storyteller is just hungry for blood.

With James Gunn on The Suicide Squad, that might have been more true than you’d think.

Taking to Twitter recently, Gunn replied to a fan who claimed that Harley Quinn and a couple other characters had “plot armor,” that trope where characters aren’t allowed to ever face authentic risk in storytelling because they’re just too important for the author to ever consider killing off.

Gunn said that this wasn’t true, and that one of his conditions for The Suicide Squad was that he could kill anyone, anyone he wanted.