US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever.

And getting there has taken years.

But how did it happen?

And how does America get out of it?


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'America loves Poland': Trump brings Poles and Americans closer [Video]

Trump's leadership style has fostered huge support in Poland, with both US and Polish presidents claiming that the current relations between the countries are "at the best they have ever been".

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:17Published
Trumps greet trick-or-treaters [Video]

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have greeted trick-or-treaters. Theannual event took place at a heavily decorated White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

'We're not going to control pandemic' admits Trump's chief of staff

 Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says Covid can only be defeated through vaccines and other "mitigation areas".
BBC News

US election: 'He misspoke' - Joe Biden's 60 Minutes interview screw-up

 The American 60 Minutes has aired its duelling interviews with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, scrutinising both men and their plans for the..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Huge clue about whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win in November

 The US election is fast approaching – and as November 3 draws nearer, millions of eyes have turned to betting agencies for clues as to who will win.While..
New Zealand Herald

With a little more than a week until Election Day, Trump and Biden make closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’

 Even before the interviews with the candidates aired, they attracted attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden are interviewed on‘60 Minutes.’ They offer very different visions.

 The “60 Minutes” interviews with the candidates attracted early attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Americans abroad worry their voting ballots will not be counted

 Many Americans living outside the U.S. or beyond the borders are still casting their ballots, but some are worried about them not being counted in time...
CBS News

Early voting begins despite fall surge of new coronavirus cases

 Americans are showing up in record force to vote early, despite an alarming surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
CBS News

How Homegrown Disinformation Could Disrupt This U.S. Election

 In 2016, Russia developed a simple, effective playbook to undermine U.S. elections with disinformation on social media. Four years later, Americans are using the..
NYTimes.com

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Other than choosing between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in what is being called the contest… https://t.co/kTGNAVFCQo 10 hours ago

DrMSGirish2

DrMSGirish RT @orfonline: The 2020 race between Biden and Trump is one of the most politically fraught elections that US has ever seen - even without… 18 hours ago

orfonline

ORF The 2020 race between Biden and Trump is one of the most politically fraught elections that US has ever seen - even… https://t.co/agXAhdTywJ 18 hours ago

POLITICOMag

POLITICO Magazine If the race between Trump and Biden is the main thing you’ve been paying attention to, then what the November elect… https://t.co/y9BcRRWgJ8 2 days ago

JerusalemKid

Jerusalem Kid Why are Israeli, US Jews divided between Trump, Biden? Israelis are f… https://t.co/kMtKeHTovI 2 days ago

LiveLEEhud

Queen Antifa RT @memphisnews: Tennessee voters have perhaps one of the starkest choices between U.S. Senate candidates: Marquita Bradshaw, a Black woman… 3 days ago

memphisnews

Commercial Appeal Tennessee voters have perhaps one of the starkest choices between U.S. Senate candidates: Marquita Bradshaw, a Blac… https://t.co/INqM28Hs6n 3 days ago

ClassicMP

Classic Movies 🎞 RT @CajunAngela: Houston's extraordinary turnout ...has helped make TX ground zero for early voting explosion. TX battleground in race betw… 3 days ago


Queues around the block as early voting kicks off in New York [Video]

Voters queued around the block at some polling stations in New York on Saturday (October 24th) as early voting started in the state.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
New Yorkers line up as early voting kicks off [Video]

Long lines of voters were seen across New York on Saturday (October 24th) as early voting started in the state.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally [Video]

Donald Trump did a three-state campaign blitz on Saturday, while presidentialrival Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania, with rock star Jon BonJovi lending his support.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published