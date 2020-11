First major snow event of the 2020 winter season in Madison, South Dakota Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published First major snow event of the 2020 winter season in Madison, South Dakota Storm-chaser Justin Frantzen captured this footage of snow ploughs clearing up to 3 inches of snow off the roads of Madison, South Dakota.This footage was filmed on October 25. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Perspecta Weather *Zeta makes landfall later today in SE LA…major rain event for the southern/eastern US…much colder on Friday with a… https://t.co/XGmq252CQi 6 days ago Perspecta Weather *"Zeta" makes landfall later today in SE LA...major rain event coming to TN Valley/Appalachians/Mid-Atl/NE US from… https://t.co/SbVIYXFSzb 6 days ago