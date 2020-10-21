Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA astronaut voted from space

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
NASA astronaut voted from space

NASA astronaut voted from space

The US presidential election is reaching space.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins announced that she voted in secure, electronic ballot in a makeshift voting booth.

Astronaut voted from space votes are even being cast from the international space station..

The u-s presidential election is reaching space.

In a tweet, nasa astronaut kate rubins announced that she voted in a secure, electronic ballot in a makeshift voting booth.

In october, rubins said that it is critical to participate in our democracy... and considered it an honor to be able to vote from space.

L3: election 2020 white kate rubins nasa astronaut kate rubins/ nasa astronaut: "there's legislation passed a number of years ago to allow astronauts to vote in space.

Uh, i think a lot of astronauts, uh, do this.

They, they feel that it's very important.

/ space, uh, then i believe folks can do it from the ground too."

Rubins also cast her ballot from the international space station during the 2016 election.

#### l3: abc 36




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Votes From Space

Kate Rubins just cast the mother of all mail-in ballots -- she's not even on Earth and she still cast...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comDNAVOA News


Thomas prepares for Time in space

Thomas prepares for Time in space Houston TX (ESA) Oct 14, 2020 ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet trains for the Time experiment at...
Space Daily - Published

Space station crew returns to Earth after 195-day mission

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and two cosmonauts head home to close out action-packed space flight.
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA NASA Astronaut Votes From Space [Video]

WEB EXTRA NASA Astronaut Votes From Space

NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins voted in the 2020 presidential election from the International Space Station Thursday. According to NASA, when astronauts vote in space “the secure, completed ballot is..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:10Published
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins casts her ballot from the International Space Station [Video]

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins casts her ballot from the International Space Station

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins cast her ballot from space – more than 200 miles above Earth. Astronauts have been able to vote from space since 1997.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:43Published
US Polls 2020: US Astronaut Kate Rubins votes from International Space Station|Oneindia News [Video]

US Polls 2020: US Astronaut Kate Rubins votes from International Space Station|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on in United States, many people have opted for the early voting than the in person voting on 3rd of November. As people from different states are voting, those in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published