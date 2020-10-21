NASA astronaut voted from space

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins announced that she voted in secure, electronic ballot in a makeshift voting booth.

The US presidential election is reaching space.

In october, rubins said that it is critical to participate in our democracy... and considered it an honor to be able to vote from space.

L3: election 2020 white kate rubins nasa astronaut kate rubins/ nasa astronaut: "there's legislation passed a number of years ago to allow astronauts to vote in space.

Uh, i think a lot of astronauts, uh, do this.

They, they feel that it's very important.

/ space, uh, then i believe folks can do it from the ground too."

Rubins also cast her ballot from the international space station during the 2016 election.

