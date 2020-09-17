Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2 talks have been scheduled between Pompeo, Esper and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on October 27. After his arrival, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block before he held a meeting with Singh. Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were present at the meeting. Ahead of his trip, Pompeo had alluded to the China agenda on the table. Watch the full video for more.
India is celebrating 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 08 at Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th parade at airbase. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th IAF celebrations. 'Nishan Toli' was led by Squadron Leader Shivangi Rajawat. IAF was established on October 8, 1932, under colonial rule. It was given the prefix 'Royal' by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'shastra puja' or customary worship of weapons, at Sukna War Memorial in West Bengal. He also paid tribute to martyrs and laid a wreath at the memorial. Singh was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane. Speaking on the sidelines, the minister said that India wants peace at the border with China, but the country's soldiers won't let even an inch of land be captured by enemies. Later, he inaugurated an alternate alignment road to NH 310 built by the Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim. The inauguration was done via video conferencing. Singh listed other border roads projects under progress in the state. Watch the full video for more.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper. Esper inspected Guard of Honor at Delhi's South Block. US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper is in India to attend 2+2 ministerial dialogue. The 2+2 ministerial dialogue is expected to focus on regional security cooperation, defence information-sharing, global cooperation, economic cooperation and working together in the Indo-Pacific.
India is celebrating 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 08. Grand celebrations began at Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspected the 88th parade at airbase. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on the occasion said, "As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations." "This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period," Air Chief Marshal added. IAF was established on October 8, 1932, under colonial rule. It was given the prefix 'Royal' by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.
The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inspected the parade which was followed a majestic air display. The highlight of the air show this time around was the newly inducted Rafale jets which took part in the air display. The Rafale flew in the 'Vijay' formation, flanked by two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 each. It also carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. Wishes poured in for the IAF from across the political spectrum with President Kovind and PM Modi leading the way. Watch the full video for all the details on the IAF Day parade 2020.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel on road to Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh via video conferencing. Defence Minister also inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories, via video-conferencing. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Indian Army chief MM Naravane and MoS Dr Jitendra Singh were present on the occasion. Addressing the event, Rajnath said, "The construction of these bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in our western, northern and north-east areas." "Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," Defence Minister added. "Even during the lockdown period, BRO continued operations in the North-Eastern states, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. BRO continued its work ensuring that snow clearance is not delayed at remote locations," he further stated. Last week, the Defence Minister had said that the strategically important Atal Tunnel is dedicated to the armed forces protecting India's borders and those living in the remote terrains."I do not need to explain the importance of this tunnel. Its strategic importance is understood by everyone. It will ensure speedy and faster transportation of rations, weapons and other logistics. It will also help in faster deployment of personnel. Situated on the border of two nations, it is dedicated to those protecting our borders, and those who live in those areas," Singh said at the inaugural ceremony in Manali.
PM Modi in his latest edition of Mann ki Baat praised soldiers guarding our borders as the nation marks the festive season. He urged all citizens to light a diya for our soldiers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took stock of combat prepared in Sikkim. Speaking to soldiers at the Sukna War Memorial, Rajnath said the Indian Army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land. Watch the latest headlines at this hour on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
