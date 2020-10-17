Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event

Global  
 

On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held an online campaign event.

During the event he very-clearly mixes up President Donald Trump and former President George Bush.

At the event Biden warned against "four more years of George" when telling people why they should vote for him.

It's not clear which former president Biden was referring to.

Business Insider reports that Biden's wife Jill had to gently remind the former VP that he was running against Donald Trump.


