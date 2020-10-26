Vigo County on the verge of becoming a 'red county' with COVID-19 numbers

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago

Health officials are warning that we are on the verge of moving into the worst category for positivity rates and new cases.

The united states average of new daily covid-19 cases is at its highest point in the pandemic.

Health officials reported 481-thousand-372 cases in "one week."

Some of our local counties are also seeing an upward trend.

That includes vigo county.

Health officials are warning that we're on the verge of moving into the worst category for positivity rates ..

And new cases.

The positive cases are coming from households...and community gatherings.

Health officials say people who are attending weddings...funerals...and even church services...aren't following the recommended protocols.

Of course..

Those are wearing a mask..

And socially distancing.

"if we went into red, we would take into account what is a problem area, and what needs to be shut down within our community."

