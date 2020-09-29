Katie Holmes’s Go-To Face Mask Brand Just Restocked 6 Million Masks

Tennessee spends millions on mask campaign, as governor ignores adviceTennessee has spent more than $4 million on an advertising campaign to promote face masks even as, critics warn, Gov. Bill Lee has undercut that message with his behavior.
Could Ravens’ John Harbaugh Be Fined For Taking Off Mask To Yell At Ref During MNF Game Against Chiefs?Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up at the referees Monday night in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It may wind up costing him a pretty penny. Katie Johnston..