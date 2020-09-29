Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Holmes’s Go-To Face Mask Brand Just Restocked 6 Million Masks

Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Katie Holmes’s Go-To Face Mask Brand Just Restocked 6 Million Masks
The entire site sold out twice in one month.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tennessee spends millions on mask campaign, as governor ignores advice [Video]

Tennessee spends millions on mask campaign, as governor ignores advice

Tennessee has spent more than $4 million on an advertising campaign to promote face masks even as, critics warn, Gov. Bill Lee has undercut that message with his behavior.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:17Published
Could Ravens’ John Harbaugh Be Fined For Taking Off Mask To Yell At Ref During MNF Game Against Chiefs? [Video]

Could Ravens’ John Harbaugh Be Fined For Taking Off Mask To Yell At Ref During MNF Game Against Chiefs?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up at the referees Monday night in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It may wind up costing him a pretty penny. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published