Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is Travel Safe This Holiday Season?

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Is Travel Safe This Holiday Season?

Is Travel Safe This Holiday Season?

The novel coronavirus continues to spread across the US, reports Business Insider.

However, some travelers are booking vacation plans with an eye toward safety and risk mitigation.

Before booking a cheap flight or hotel deal, it's important to consider the risks associated.

There are many risks with flying, renting a car, staying in a hotel, or booking an Airbnb during COVID-19.

Unfortunately, there's no one-size-fits-all answer to keeping yourself and others safe through this.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MDAProtons

MD Anderson Proton Therapy Center RT @KidsAndCancer: “Until we have herd immunity, it’s wisest for cancer patients to avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary,” says… 3 minutes ago

overlook19

Asim Ghaffar Is it safe to travel for the holidays this year? https://t.co/WP1J5H2Lp5 36 minutes ago

KidsAndCancer

Kids @ MD Anderson “Until we have herd immunity, it’s wisest for cancer patients to avoid traveling unless it’s absolutely necessary,”… https://t.co/1aAxs9w1MH 55 minutes ago

JulianGABC7

Julian Glover RT @KrisReyes: This week, I shared some travel tips if you are braving the skies or a roadtrip for the holiday season, including from my ow… 9 hours ago

DoctorRickD

DoctorRick-BIDEN/HARRIS 2020!! We're coming to the holiday season, and this is going to be a rough one. Seems pretty clear that numbers are going… https://t.co/dlv0gouLun 11 hours ago

KrisReyes

KrisReyes This week, I shared some travel tips if you are braving the skies or a roadtrip for the holiday season, including f… https://t.co/HYg69AmWYx 15 hours ago

cllausas69

Claudia Llausás RT @sharphealthcare: Flying can be a risky endeavor in the age of COVID-19. Here are some precautions to take if you do decide to travel.… 18 hours ago

Gracie_Goggs

Grace RT @GrenadinesHome: #StVincentAndTheGrenadines is on the list of countries from which passengers do not need to self-isolate on return to t… 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

“Not Worth The Risk,” Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings [Video]

“Not Worth The Risk,” Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings

While many have avoided extended family for most of 2020, doctors say the wait could last through the holidays due to COVID-19 case numbers surging across the United States. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 02:58Published
10 Things Leslie Odom Jr. Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Leslie Odom Jr. Can't Live Without

There are a few things 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. can't live without when he hits the road. From his Bose Resolve speaker and Apogee Hypemic microphone to his Ralph Lauren cardigan and LGR..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 13:18Published
Germany Cancels World-Famous Nuremberg Christmas Market for the First Time Since World War [Video]

Germany Cancels World-Famous Nuremberg Christmas Market for the First Time Since World War

One of Germany’s oldest and most famous Christmas markets will not return this holiday season.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:55Published