Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Discovers Water On Sunlit Surface Of Moon

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:39s - Published
NASA Discovers Water On Sunlit Surface Of Moon

NASA Discovers Water On Sunlit Surface Of Moon

KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more on this discovery with an astrophysicist who helped make it happen.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NASA's SOFIA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon

NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time,...
Science Daily - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerBelfast TelegraphengadgetVOA NewsMashableTechCrunch


NASA Says It Found Water Molecules On The Moon's Surface

NASA has announced the discovery of water in a sunlit crater on the moon. The water is likely trapped...
NPR - Published

Did Arthur C. Clarke call it right? Water spotted in Moon's sunlit Clavius crater by NASA telescope


The Register - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NASA Ames Researchers Excited About Discovery Of Water Molecules On The Moon [Video]

NASA Ames Researchers Excited About Discovery Of Water Molecules On The Moon

NASA wraps up a busy October with another significant announcement regarding the discovery of molecular water on the sunlit surface of the moon. Kiet Do reports. (10/26/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:38Published
NASA finds water on moon's lunar surface [Video]

NASA finds water on moon's lunar surface

Scientists on Monday said lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface and more water perhaps hidden in ice patches residing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Moon Had 'Magnetic Field That Protected Earth' [Video]

Moon Had 'Magnetic Field That Protected Earth'

NASA HEADQUARTERS, WASHINGTON — Scientists have long wondered how life could have evolved on Earth if the sun's radiation flares were so much more powerful billions of years ago. According to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:05Published