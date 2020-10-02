Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India

‘Anurag Kashyap has a mafia type of an image’: Payal Ghosh meets NCW Chief



The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the NCW in her case. “We discussed how the discussion can be sped up. NCW and Rekha ma’am has been by my side since day one. She assured me that they will do whatever needs to be done,” she said. The actor has also requested Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Y plus security for her protection. Ghosh said, “It is said that they harass women and have a mafia type of an image. Whoever knows the industry from inside, knows this very well. So people are telling me that I have to be very careful.” The 30-year-old actor had filed a sexual assault case against Kashyap. She had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. She alleged Kashyap called her to his flat to discuss about casting her in his film. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44