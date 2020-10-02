Global  
 

Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s
Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India

Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh joined Republican Party of India (Athawale) on October 26.

She was inducted to party in the presence of RPI president Ramdas Athawale.

Recently, Ghosh was in news after she accused film maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.


