Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India

The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the NCW in her case. “We discussed how the discussion can be sped up. NCW and Rekha ma’am has been by my side since day one. She assured me that they will do whatever needs to be done,” she said. The actor has also requested Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Y plus security for her protection. Ghosh said, “It is said that they harass women and have a mafia type of an image. Whoever knows the industry from inside, knows this very well. So people are telling me that I have to be very careful.” The 30-year-old actor had filed a sexual assault case against Kashyap. She had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. She alleged Kashyap called her to his flat to discuss about casting her in his film. Watch the full video for more.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap denied sexual harassment allegations labelled by actor Payal Ghosh. The filmmaker denied all charges in a statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. As per the statement, Kashyap was shooting one of his films in Sri Lanka when the alleged incident happened. Slamming Kashyap's statement, Ghosh took to Twitter and called it a lie. The 30-year-old actor has demanded for narco analysis and lie detector test. This comes a day after Kashyap appeared for questioning in the sexual assault case. Kashyap was questioned by Versova police for close to eight hours on Thursday. Payal Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexually assaulting her during 'Bombay velvet' in 2013. Calling it 'baseless', Kashyap had issued a statement soon after the allegations surfaced.
The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale condemned the murder of teenager in national capital, allegedly over relationship with a girl. "Family should have support the children and accept their decision eliminating casteism. Many families have accepted the inter-caste marriage. Over 1 lakh inter-caste marriages took place in a year, strict action should be taken accused," said Ramdas Athawale. An 18-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by a girl's family members, the police official said on October 10. The incident took place on October 7 in Delhi. The victim was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital in unconscious condition on Wednesday. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Five people have been taken into police custody in the case, including three minors.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
Union Minister and the president of Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale mourned the demise of Ram Vilas Pawan and said that he worked towards building Dalit army in the country. "Ram Vilas Paswan ji had big heart. He strengthened his Lok Janshakti Party and worked towards building a Dalit army in the country. A Dalit leader of our country has left us today, this is a great loss for our society. My deepest condolences to his family," said Athawale.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen performing an elaborate puja on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor was seen doing aarti while several priests sang devotional songs. The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt shared the video on social media platform with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” Dutt recently recovered from cancer and returned home. Sanjay shared a note on his social media and thanked fans and well-wishers.
Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molestation, on October 6 met National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me help," said actor after the meeting.
