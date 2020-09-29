Saints Report: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 days ago

For the New Orleans Saints there always seems to be some kind of streak involved and after beating the Carolina Panthers 27-24 on Sunday there’s quite a few of them still intact.

- - "we were right on the cusp ther- with five - seconds with the possible end - zone play and we had leverage - outside.- inside, we had inside leverage.- drew did a great job of finding- deonte.

And i agree - with you, that probably was the- game-winning drive that we just- didn't know at the- time."- "i think when you look back on- it, i think we- really only had six meaningful- drives in this game, with the - exception of the last - one where you're just trying to- run the clock out.

So, those ar- very few scoring- opportunities.

So, man, every - chance we got to score, we need- to put points on the- board.

So two-minute drive, we- go out, to be able to get seven- points as opposed to- three - obviously, in dramatic- fashion there with those last - couple plays - that ends up - being a huge turning point in - the game."- - - - after the dust settled, from- week 7... brees is now behind - tom - brady for the all-time lead, in- career touchdown- passes... 559 to 558.

