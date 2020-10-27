McGrath forum 10.26.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

While Mitch McConnell was in Washington confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, his opponents in the race for US Senate took part in a televised debate.

Libertarian candidate brad barron and democrat amy mcgrath took turns answering questions at the forum on k-e- t.

At the start of the forum, mcgrath accused mcconnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through barrett's confirmation while another coronavirus relief package remains stalled in congress.