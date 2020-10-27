Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McGrath forum 10.26.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
McGrath forum 10.26.20

McGrath forum 10.26.20

While Mitch McConnell was in Washington confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, his opponents in the race for US Senate took part in a televised debate.

While mitch mcconnell was managing judge barrett's confirmation in the senate tonight, his opponents in the u-s senate race were on statewide t-v at a candidate forum.

Libertarian candidate brad barron and democrat amy mcgrath took turns answering questions at the forum on k-e- t.

At the start of the forum, mcgrath accused mcconnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through barrett's confirmation while another coronavirus relief package remains stalled in congress.




You Might Like


Tweets about this