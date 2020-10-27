McGrath Forum 10272020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

"well what i would say is if the shoe were on the other foot they would have acted entirely within the constitution and within the rules, just like we did."

Next page mcgrath took a moment during a televised candidate forum last night...to take aim at mcconnell.

She accused mcconnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through barrett's confirmation while another coronavirus relief package remains stalled in congress.

Libertarian candidate brad barron and democrat amy mcgrath took turns answering questions at the forum on k-e- t.

