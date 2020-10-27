Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McGrath Forum 10272020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
McGrath Forum 10272020
MCGRATH criticizes McConnell for missing Forum

"well what i would say is if the shoe were on the other foot they would have acted entirely within the constitution and within the rules, just like we did."

Next page mcgrath took a moment during a televised candidate forum last night...to take aim at mcconnell.

She accused mcconnell of misplaced priorities by pushing through barrett's confirmation while another coronavirus relief package remains stalled in congress.

Libertarian candidate brad barron and democrat amy mcgrath took turns answering questions at the forum on k-e- t.

Ots image:right record numbers election2020ots-image.jpg this morning we are just one week away from election




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomKennyNews

Tom Kenny RT @ABC36News: At the start of a Monday forum for the U.S. Senate race, Amy McGrath accused Mitch McConnell of misplaced priorities by push… 11 hours ago

ABC36News

ABC 36 News At the start of a Monday forum for the U.S. Senate race, Amy McGrath accused Mitch McConnell of misplaced prioritie… https://t.co/dx0a5Mmu6B 11 hours ago

david_m_wagner

David M. Wagner @LawAmericanX "Both McGrath and Barron have agreed to appear on KET’s candidate forum next Monday." McConnell will… https://t.co/f6h3YbAWF4 5 days ago

BigFootyBombers

BigFooty Bombers Merrett vs McGrath https://t.co/cQEP6WlcSo 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

McGrath Forum [Video]

McGrath Forum

MCGRATH criticizes McConnell for missing Forum

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
McGrath forum 10.26.20 [Video]

McGrath forum 10.26.20

While Mitch McConnell was in Washington confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, his opponents in the race for US Senate took part in a televised debate.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished