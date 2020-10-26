Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward.

Gloria Tso reports.


Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump claims his son Barron's virus infection was 'gone' after '15 minutes'

 Despite US president Donald Trump claiming his son Barron's coronavirus infection was "gone" after "15 minutes", a new study says the virus has likely become the..
New Zealand Herald
President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07
Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:47

CBS Evening News, October 26, 2020

 Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state; Georgia sees record early voting as candidates vie for key state
CBS News

In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice only eight days before a presidential election.
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath to join Supreme Court

 Amy Coney Barrett is pledging to carry out her duties as a Supreme Court justice "without any fear or favor" toward government or her own beliefs. Barrett spoke..
USATODAY.com

US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

 The Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney..
WorldNews

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath as Supreme Court justice, as GOP celebrates 6-3 conservative majority

 Barrett was set to begin work, participate in her first private conference with colleagues, and take her place on the bench, all before Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Race to the White House: Early vote total exceeds 2016; GOP chips at Dems' advantage

 With eight days before Election Day, more people already have cast ballots in this year's US presidential election than voted early or absentee in the 2016 race..
New Zealand Herald

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump's nominee..
USATODAY.com

 The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday just days before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as..
CBS News

CNA Staff, Oct 26, 2020 / 08:45 am (CNA).- Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be confirmed to the...
CNA - Published Also reported by CBS News, Upworthy, CBS 2, Mediaite, Newsmax, Zee News


Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed for the Supreme Court. The Senate voted to confirm Barrett’s...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by FOXNews.com


Comedian Fortune Feimster has married her partner in fear that Amy Coney Barrett could roll back...
PinkNews - Published


srazqr

Occam’sRazQr Amy Coney Barrett Sworn in as Supreme Court Justice https://t.co/R8jijiqnpB Download our app to read more for fre… https://t.co/NO9rDU3fhF 3 seconds ago

notalemming70

Elsie🏴‍☠️ RT @joshjame: “Not one Democrat voted to confirm Justice Barrett, making it the first time a Supreme Court nominee has been confirmed witho… 7 seconds ago

TeckiDe

th.e. 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 😷 #FBPE RT @DanielNewman: BYE GAY RIGHTS Bye Women's Rights Bye Trans Rights Bye African-American & Latino Equality.... Now racist people can… 13 seconds ago

cataroa12

Existential Dread RT @voxdotcom: Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by a slim 52-48 vote. The 48 senators who voted against Barrett represent 13.5 million more… 14 seconds ago

NFSC1234

Jonny from England RT @cspan: President pro tempore of the United States Senate @ChuckGrassley: "The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana to be an Assoc… 15 seconds ago

j_n_foster

jaclyn RT @EJDionne: Barrett tonight became the first justice in 151 years to be confirmed without a single vote from the minority party. The GOP… 18 seconds ago

JPell1966

Jerome Pellegrino MAGA 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 RT @Santos4Congress: It is with great pleasure that I can write #JusticeACB tonight! We have given the most qualified individual the righ… 20 seconds ago

hakanberberoglu

Hakan Berberoğlu RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a divided Senate, a vote that promised to reshape… 22 seconds ago


The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday with just days to go before Election Day, solidifying the conservative majority on the court as it is set to consider several..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:57
Senate Republicans overruled the opposition to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
While Mitch McConnell was in Washington confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, his opponents in the race for US Senate took part in a televised debate.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY