Khushbu detained amid Manusmriti row in Tamil Nadu | Oneindia News

A huge row has erupted after actor Khushbu was detained by the Chengalpet police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram to take part in a protest against VCK MP Thirumavalavan for his alleged remarks that Manusmriti denigrated women.

Khushbu had recently quit the Congress to join the BJP.

