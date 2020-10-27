Mississippi Power prepares for Zeta

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 8 minutes ago

Mississippi Power is monitoring the track of Zeta and planning for potential impacts across the region, securing 350 additional resources to help the storm team with restoration.

