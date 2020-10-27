Global  
 

Mississippi Power prepares for Zeta

Mississippi Power is monitoring the track of Zeta and planning for potential impacts across the region, securing 350 additional resources to help the storm team with restoration.

- due to the covid-19 pandemic, - mississippi power - storm team members and contract- crews will continue to- practice social distancing and- wear masks when in the field.

- customers can track the status- of an outage and sign up for- outage alerts by visiting - mississippi power's storm - center.

