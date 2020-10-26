|
|
|
Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: 'She Is in Heaven Now Dancing'
Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Jamie Foxx's little sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is mourning the demise of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who passed away...
Mid-Day - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com •Just Jared
|
Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of his beloved younger sister, DeOndra Dixon.
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •E! Online •TMZ.com •Just Jared •AceShowbiz
|
DeOndra Dixon, the younger sister of actor Jamie Foxx and the 2011 Global Down Syndrome Foundation...
Upworthy - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|