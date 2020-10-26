Global  
 

Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: 'She Is in Heaven Now Dancing'

Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: 'She Is in Heaven Now Dancing'
Jamie Foxx's little sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died

Jamie Foxx mourns death of his sister

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is mourning the demise of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who passed away...
Jamie Foxx Says His ‘Heart Is Shattered' After Death of Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon

Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of his beloved younger sister, DeOndra Dixon.
Sister of actor Jamie Foxx, former Global Down Syndrome Foundation envoy DeOndra Dixon dead at 36

DeOndra Dixon, the younger sister of actor Jamie Foxx and the 2011 Global Down Syndrome Foundation...
Jamie Foxx’s ‘Heart Is Shattered’ After Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36 [Video]

Jamie Foxx’s ‘Heart Is Shattered’ After Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies At 36

Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, who sadly passed away at the age of 36.

Jamie Foxx's sister dead at 36 [Video]

Jamie Foxx's sister dead at 36

Jamie Foxx's sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at the age of 36.

Jamie Foxx's sister has died [Video]

Jamie Foxx's sister has died

Jamie Foxx's sister has died

