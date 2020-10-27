Global  
 

Pittsburgh Community Marks 2 Years Since Tree Of Life Tragedy

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Two years after the Tree of Life mass shooting, Pittsburgh remembers the 11 lives lost; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.


A Moment Of Silence For The 11 Lives Lost At The Tree Of Life Synagogue [Video]

A Moment Of Silence For The 11 Lives Lost At The Tree Of Life Synagogue

Pittsburgh Today Live is taking a moment of silence to remember the 11 lives lost two years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:36Published
'Love Can Overpower Hatred': Remembering The Lives Lost 2 Years Ago At Tree Of Life Synagogue [Video]

'Love Can Overpower Hatred': Remembering The Lives Lost 2 Years Ago At Tree Of Life Synagogue

KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from Squirrel Hill where people are coming today to remember the lives lost two years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:06Published
Reporter Update: Remembering The 11 Lives Lost [Video]

Reporter Update: Remembering The 11 Lives Lost

KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from Squirrel Hill where remembrances are ongoing for the lives lost two years ago in the Tree of Life Synagogue attack.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:43Published