Pittsburgh Community Marks 2 Years Since Tree Of Life Tragedy
Two years after the Tree of Life mass shooting, Pittsburgh remembers the 11 lives lost; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
homey gnomey RT @i24NEWS_EN: Today marks two years since the deadly shooting at #TreeofLife Synagogue in #Pittsburgh, a 'turning point, wake-up call for… 30 minutes ago
Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival RT @JFedinPhilly: Today marks two years since the horrific attack on the Tree of Life building in Pittsburgh. On this day, we remember thos… 41 minutes ago
Mosaic Strategy RT @RepMcCaul: Today marks 2 years since the devastating attack on the Pittsburgh Jewish community at the #TreeofLife synagogue. We remembe… 1 hour ago
Michael McCaul Today marks 2 years since the devastating attack on the Pittsburgh Jewish community at the #TreeofLife synagogue. W… https://t.co/BLrVdOtMei 1 hour ago
Nicol McRa RT @IsraelinNewYork: Today marks 2 years since the anti-semitic attack at the @treeoflifepgh in #Pittsburgh. Our hearts&prayers are with ou… 1 hour ago
Rep. Maria P Donatucci Today marks two years since the shooting that killed 11 people and Wounded 6 at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue… https://t.co/5Qg0BIXe4R 2 hours ago
MPower Change RT @JewishCurrents: Today marks two years after the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh, the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history:… 2 hours ago
i24NEWS English Today marks two years since the deadly shooting at #TreeofLife Synagogue in #Pittsburgh, a 'turning point, wake-up… https://t.co/i1djWCjhXZ 2 hours ago
A Moment Of Silence For The 11 Lives Lost At The Tree Of Life SynagoguePittsburgh Today Live is taking a moment of silence to remember the 11 lives lost two years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
'Love Can Overpower Hatred': Remembering The Lives Lost 2 Years Ago At Tree Of Life SynagogueKDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from Squirrel Hill where people are coming today to remember the lives lost two years ago at the Tree of Life Synagogue.
Reporter Update: Remembering The 11 Lives LostKDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from Squirrel Hill where remembrances are ongoing for the lives lost two years ago in the Tree of Life Synagogue attack.