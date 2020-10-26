Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering And Commemorating The Lives Lost In The Tree Of Life Shooting

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Remembering And Commemorating The Lives Lost In The Tree Of Life Shooting

Remembering And Commemorating The Lives Lost In The Tree Of Life Shooting

Two years ago, eleven lives were lost in the shooting massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Peduto Calls On Pittsburghers To Hold Moment Of Silence As Tree Of Life Remembrance [Video]

Peduto Calls On Pittsburghers To Hold Moment Of Silence As Tree Of Life Remembrance

Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for a moment of silence Tuesday in memory of the 11 lives lost at the Tree of Life Synagogue. KDKA's Nicole Ford said.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:20Published
Reporter Update: Survey Finds Surprising Number Of People Don't Know What Antisemitism Means [Video]

Reporter Update: Survey Finds Surprising Number Of People Don't Know What Antisemitism Means

As we approach the two year mark since the Tree of Life mass shooting, a survey found a surprising number of people don't know what Antisemitism means; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:46Published
After 2 Years, Pittsburgh To Remember Tree Of Life Mass Shooting [Video]

After 2 Years, Pittsburgh To Remember Tree Of Life Mass Shooting

Tuesday marks two years since the deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. The community will remember the eleven lives lost as they worshipped in Squirrel Hill.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:04Published