Remembering And Commemorating The Lives Lost In The Tree Of Life Shooting
Two years ago, eleven lives were lost in the shooting massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Peduto Calls On Pittsburghers To Hold Moment Of Silence As Tree Of Life RemembranceMayor Bill Peduto is calling for a moment of silence Tuesday in memory of the 11 lives lost at the Tree of Life Synagogue. KDKA's Nicole Ford said.
Reporter Update: Survey Finds Surprising Number Of People Don't Know What Antisemitism MeansAs we approach the two year mark since the Tree of Life mass shooting, a survey found a surprising number of people don't know what Antisemitism means; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
After 2 Years, Pittsburgh To Remember Tree Of Life Mass ShootingTuesday marks two years since the deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. The community will remember the eleven lives lost as they worshipped in Squirrel Hill.