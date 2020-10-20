Global  
 

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Monday, including two in Jackson County.

On saturday.- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 854 coronavirus cases and 20 ne- deaths monday, including two in- jackson county.

- the statewide total stands at - 116 thousand - 617 confirmed- cases - and 3 thousand- 283 deaths.

- hancock county now has 859 case- and 28 deaths.- harrison county is now at 5,398- - - - total cases and 84 deaths.- jackson county has 4,693 cases,- and now 87 deaths.- stone county has 486 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 1,014 total - cases and 19 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 1,150 total cases and 60 deaths- -




