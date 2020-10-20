Mississippi State Department of Health reports 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 854 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Monday, including two in Jackson County.

