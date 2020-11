Ridgeland football game canceled because of coronavirus

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 week ago

SPORTS DIRECTOR JOE COOKJOINS US WITH MORE.THAT'S RIGHT THE RIDGELANDTITANS WERE SET TO HOSTHOLMES COUNTY CENTRAL IN ACRITICAL DISTRICT GAME BUTNOW THAT GAME HAS BEENCANCELED.THE RIDGELAND TITANS WILLNOT PLAY THEIR REGULARSEASON FINALE FRIDAY NOTDUE TO 3 POSITIVE CASES ONTHEIR FOOTBALL TEAM.BECAUSE THEY HAVE 3 OR MORECASES THE MADISON COUNTYSCHOOLS PROTOCOL IS FOR THETEAM TO QUARANTINE FOR 14DAYS.

RIDGELAND PLAYED ATNESHOBA CENTRAL LASTFRIDAY.THE TITANS WILL BE OUT 2WEEKS BUT THEY HAVE A BYE ONNOVEMBER 6TH SO THAT MEANSTHEY CAN RETURN IN TIME FORTHE 5A DIVISION PLAYOFFS.THEY ARE CURRENTLY 4-0 INTHE 5A REGION 2 AND ARE 6 AND 1OVERALL.WE'LL HAVE MORE ON T