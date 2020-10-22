Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 27, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:17s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 27, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 27, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 648 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 57 more than Monday with 40 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 84% of state hospitals reporting.

Monday's seven-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 6.77%.

The seven-day average positivity rate was 7.53%.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

IN OTHER MURDERERS GOES IN FRONTOF A JURY.Anne: WITH NUMBERS LIKE THESE --Shannon: 1400 ADDITIONAL CASESREPORTED BY THE STATE THISEVENING.668 PEOPLE ARE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 23, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 23, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 550 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 3 more than Thursday with 69 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:26Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 22, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 22, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 547 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 15 more than Wednesday with 42 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:18Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 21, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 21, 2020

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 532 beds currently in use by someone confirmed to have COVID-19 or suspected of having the virus. Colorado saw another day of more than 1,000 confirmed positive..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:30Published