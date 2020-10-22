GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 27, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 648 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 57 more than Monday with 40 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 84% of state hospitals reporting.

Monday's seven-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 6.77%.

The seven-day average positivity rate was 7.53%.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.