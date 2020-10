Fire drop on Blue Ridge Fire in Chino Hills



As of Tuesday, the fire has grown to 15,200 acres with 0% containment. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:46 Published 4 minutes ago

Chino Hills residents brace for incoming Blue Ridge Fire



As of Tuesday, the fire has grown to 15,200 acres with 0% containment. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:06 Published 12 minutes ago