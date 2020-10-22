|
|
|
Over 90K evacuated in two Southern California fires
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Over 90K evacuated in two Southern California fires
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Two firefighters are critically injured during wind-driven wildfires in Orange County, California....
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California today that have kept...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Fast-moving wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and seriously injured two...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|