Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:11s - Published 8 minutes ago Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California A brush fire that exploded in Orange County Monday amid peak fire conditions left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area. 0

