Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

On Monday, the Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative appeals court judge, to the Supreme Court.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court

Planned Parenthood Rallying Voters to Avoid Another Amy Coney Barrett

 With Amy Coney Barrett now confirmed to the Supreme Court -- as President Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell promised -- one organization is vowing to get revenge at..
TMZ.com

Justice Barrett Rises to Top of Increasingly Conservative Judiciary

 The addition of Justice Barrett, at a time when the judicial system has grown increasingly conservative and pro-religion, could reshape the legal landscape for..
NYTimes.com

Pennsylvania A.G. on Supreme Court, ballot deadlines and the vote count

 The addition of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court potentially breaks the deadlock after last week's 4-4 decision allowing Pennsylvania's extended mail-in..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Cracking under election stress in a pandemic? Do this instead

 (CNN)Everything is terrible and nothing is OK. If you're feeling depressed and maxed out too, trust that you are far from alone. Jill Filipovic -- A global..
WorldNews

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week [Video]

U.S. sees some half-million COVID-19 cases in a week

Almost half a million people in the United States have contracted the coronavirus in the past week alone. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court Monday evening

CNA Staff, Oct 26, 2020 / 08:45 am (CNA).- Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be confirmed to the...
CNA - Published

Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, becomes the youngest justice on the Supreme Court by five years, and...
CBS News - Published

US presidential election: Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Barrett's confirmation shifts the Supreme Court further to the right, which could pave the way to...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts [Video]

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been officially sworn in as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath Tuesday morning in a swearing-in ceremony administered by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Locals Express Mixed-Emotions Over Amy Coney Barrett's Face-Paced Confirmation [Video]

Locals Express Mixed-Emotions Over Amy Coney Barrett's Face-Paced Confirmation

Locals Express Mixed-Emotions Over Amy Coney Barrett's Face-Paced Confirmation

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:03Published
Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation [Video]

Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Democrats threaten court shake-up after Amy Coney Barrett confirmation

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:20Published