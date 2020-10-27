Presidential poll numbers 10/28
In the National polls Joe Biden is leading at 50% and President Trump at 45%.
In the Florida polls are showing Joe Biden at 50% and President Trump at 48%.
RABYAAH ALTHAIBANI رابعة الذيباني🗳 RT @HadyAmr: How will the more than 1 million Arab Americans in battleground states (like FL, IA, MI, OH, PA, TX, VA, WI) vote in the 2020… 1 hour ago
VOTE out dictator don and all enablers 🌊VOTE🌊VOTE🌊VOTE🌊
The CBC News Presidential Poll Tracker will keep you up to date with the latest U.S. election pol… https://t.co/PqmExCeAfi 9 hours ago
sharon a p RT @WRAL: On TV: A new WRAL News poll shows the presidential race is tied in North Carolina. Get a look behind some of the numbers at 7. ht… 10 hours ago
Dan Liner Tucker Carson saves the day, and now Hunter Biden's presidential campaign is sinking. Hunter's poll numbers are ter… https://t.co/USLPUwhn9k 10 hours ago
Jacob Smith @_Dinger_s .@WHO13news is releasing the Senate portion of their Iowa poll at 4 Central/5 Eastern tomorrow, they sai… https://t.co/WjTirmxiUK 11 hours ago
WRAL NEWS in NC On TV: A new WRAL News poll shows the presidential race is tied in North Carolina. Get a look behind some of the nu… https://t.co/e8UnmNhHpT 14 hours ago
Budlong Woods RT @allymutnick: Possible bright spot for House Rs: New internal poll of #CA39 shows Young Kim (R) up 1 over Rep Gil Cisneros (D) 45% to 44… 16 hours ago
Former VP Joe Biden Has More Than 20% Lead Over President Trump, Gonzales College Polls SaysWith just a week to go before Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden held a 25-point lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in Maryland, the..
Early voting numbers ahead of 2016 totalsEarly voting numbers are ahead of 2016 totals. Democrats have been leading the polls - some political analysts speculate republican turnout is low because some may have been listening to President..
Presidential polling numbers 10/27The national polls show Joe Biden at 51% and President Donald Trump at 44%. Florida polls show Joe Biden at 50% and President Trump at 48%.