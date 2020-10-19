Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?

Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?

After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday.

CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential debate, he'll need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to swing the race his way.

The president trails Biden in both national polls and key swing states that will determine whether he has a path to victory in the Electoral College.

Both candidates need to improve their standing with certain groups, though.

Biden needs more Hispanic voters, and Trump is struggling to get White suburban women.

Biden has been laying low recently, preparing for the event.

Trump, meanwhile has been barnstorming across the country in full gripe-and-moan mode.

The president spends his rallies insulting scientists and refusing any responsibility for the pandemic, which has created a huge drag on his poll numbers.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to watch the final presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, meet for their...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comThe VergeNPR


Blackburn: Trump should focus on his 'incredible record' at presidential debate, not 'Biden Inc.'

President Trump should focus on his own accomplishments during Thursday night's second and final...
FOXNews.com - Published

Biden Returns to Basement Until After Debate

Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden has halted campaigning until after the next presidential...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

JackFiller6

Linda Bruha RT @LewisForMN: MN is poised to turn red. We will fight socialism, #BackTheBlue, & defend the Constitution. Join us in welcoming @ScottPre… 4 minutes ago

NardineSaad

Nardine Saad RT @latimesent: Watching the presidential #debates2020 tonight? Here's what's new: The microphone will be shut off if a candidate tries to… 1 hour ago

latimesent

LAT Entertainment Watching the presidential #debates2020 tonight? Here's what's new: The microphone will be shut off if a candidate… https://t.co/aXluOUkbjN 1 hour ago

MsBeccaFae

MsBeccaFae 🧚‍♀️ Hello friends! My stream will be later than normal since I want to watch the US presidential debate tonight. Idk wh… https://t.co/z4jI1AQTLh 1 hour ago

tommy_young101

Tommy Young Turn on, tune in, drop out. .and enjoy trump lose IT's sh*t while pantomiming over a dead mic and surely be enterta… https://t.co/VFDaMCivKL 1 hour ago

mickeysplasht

mick gzowski Tonight's presidential debate could have a more surreal flavour than usual: for the first two minutes of each segme… https://t.co/KLUmfjc1gh 3 hours ago

noturbine

Bill Heller RT @waltkane: After the chaotic first debate, candidates' microphones will be muted tonight when it's their opponents turn to speak. I'll b… 3 hours ago

waltkane

Walt Kane After the chaotic first debate, candidates' microphones will be muted tonight when it's their opponents turn to spe… https://t.co/i1mPqGY3F0 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

2nd Presidential Debate Has New Rules But Substance Expected To Be The Same [Video]

2nd Presidential Debate Has New Rules But Substance Expected To Be The Same

Thursday's second and final presidential debate will be the last time to see the candidates side by side before the election. KDKA's Jon Delano previews the debate.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published
7 UpFront: What to expect from the final presidential debate [Video]

7 UpFront: What to expect from the final presidential debate

In tonight's 7 UpFront report, we're taking a look ahead at tonight's final Presidential Debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:06Published
Looking Ahead To Final Presidential Debate Of 2020 [Video]

Looking Ahead To Final Presidential Debate Of 2020

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off for the final time before Election Day.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:53Published