Savannah Guthrie Is Being Praised for Her Skillful Interview with Donald Trump



The Today show co-host moderated a controversial town hall with the president on NBC. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress



Mayra Joli, nodding lady at Trump town hall, is ex-beauty queen who ran for Congress Credit: nypost Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago