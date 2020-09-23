IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28. Maintaining the team at the top in the points table, Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said that after the defeat in the last game, they wanted to come back stronger.
Team players of Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today in Abu Dhabi. Team Mumbai Indians is sitting pretty at the top of IPL points table with 14 points from 11 games.
After beating Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore Head Coach, Simon Katich expressed happiness on performance of team. "I certainly thought it was good to bat on and it played well," said Simon on being asked how did the play in 2nd inning. "We didn't change much, the tactics were really good today," said Simon on being 'what would changes you have to make'.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Simon Katich applauded the bowlers for today's performance and said that the game turned in 15 balls period when RCB got 3 wickets for 6 runs. "We would have liked to bat first as well, but it wasn't to be. I think the game turner for us happened in a 15 ball period when we got 3 wickets for about 6 runs. Credit to our bowlers," said Katich. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Delhi Capitals lost third straight match in IPL 2020 on October 27 after SunRisers Hyderabad defeated it by 88 runs in the 47th match of the current season. Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said that it is matter of concern for the team, and they have to change things quickly to ensure their spot in the playoffs. Chasing mammoth 219 runs, DC struggled from the start and the entire team was bowled out for 131 runs in 19 overs.
Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav got hit on the helmet off Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer and smacked a six off the next ball. He said, "That was one of the best moments, I felt of that game from my point of view. After getting hit place for that shot. Hardik was there in the other hand and he was like boss this is the time let's do something different," said Yadav. "Telling about his shot I was practicing during the lock down back home, thinking about anything else I just tried and execute and it worked out really well and I was really happy for that," said Yadav.
Mumbai Indians batsman, Suryakumar Yadav on September 23 said that he will love to open for the team if he gets an opportunity. Suryakumar played a fast inning of 47 runs off 28 balls in IPL match against KKR on September 23 in Abu Dhabi. MI defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23.
After registering 88 runs win over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad's spinner Rashid Khan lauded skipper David Warner and said that he is capable of producing brilliant innings, he has done in the past and good to see him so aggressive today.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 19. RR squad left their hotel from Dubai for today's game. On the other side, CSK team players also left their hotel from Dubai for playing their next game in Abu Dhabi. Steve Smith-led team stands at 8th position in IPL points table while MS Dhoni-led squad stands at 7th position in the tournament so far.
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock..
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC,..