IPL 2020: MI outplayed us, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

Suryakumar Yadav's spirited unbeaten innings of 79 off 43 balls guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

RCB's head coach Simon Katich expressed disappointment over the loss, saying MI "outplayed" Virat Kohli-led side.

Katich, however, found positives in the match with performance of opening pair Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe.

MI has likely sealed its place in the playoffs as it has 16 points and is leading the IPL table.

Meanwhile, RCB is on the 2nd spot but has lost its last two matches.