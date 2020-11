Dr. Jill Biden speaks with WPTV anchor Kelley Dunn

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 weeks ago

WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Kelley Dunn spoke to Dr. Jill Biden via Zoom just after she cast her ballot.

TODAY-DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE JOE BIDEN AND HISWIFE..

VOTED EARLY INDELAWARE.

I SPOKE TO DR. JILLBIDEN VIA ZOOM--30 MINUTESAFTER SHE CAST HER BALLOT.

ASA LIFELONG EDUCATOR, SHEAPPLAUDED TEACHERS, STUDENTSAND PARENTS FOR HOW THEY'VEHANDLED SCHOOLING DURING APANDEMIC--- BUT SAYS THERE IMUCH MORE THAT CAN BE DONEWHAT JOE, AND A BIDENADMINISTRATION WILL DO IS TOPROVIDE BROADBAND AND MAKESURE ALL KIDS HAVE ACCESS TOTHE INTERNET.

MAKE SURE THEREIS EQUAL EDUCATION FOR ALLSTUDENTS STARTING WITHUNIVERSAL PRE-K AT 3 YEARSOLD, GOING UP TO FREECOMMUNITY COLLEGE."DR. JILL BIDEN SAYS SHE KNOWSWHAT PARENTS OF SCHOOL AGECHILDREN ARE GOING THROUGH.HER GRANDCHILDREN AREQUARANTINING AT HER HOME ANDJUST THIS MORNING WAS HELPINGTHEM GET READY FOR SOME ONLINETESTS.

