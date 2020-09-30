|
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 28, 2020
Hurricane Zeta has made landfall and with it comes large amounts of rain in the mid-state.
Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., Oct. 16, 2020
A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of the mid-state. Temperatures will reach into the 30s overnight but the weekend will likely warm back up.
