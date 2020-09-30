Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

Hurricane Zeta has made landfall and with it comes large amounts of rain in the mid-state.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 21, 2020 [Video]

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 21, 2020

Warm temperatures will stick around tomorrow, but rain is expected to return by Friday.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:38Published
Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., Oct. 16, 2020 [Video]

Bree's Evening Forecast: Fri., Oct. 16, 2020

A Frost Advisory has been issued for much of the mid-state. Temperatures will reach into the 30s overnight but the weekend will likely warm back up.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:15Published
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Sept.30, 2020 [Video]

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Sept.30, 2020

Cool, crisp temperatures are on their way and are expected to settle in this weekend.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:26Published