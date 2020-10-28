Global  
 

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:42s - Published
Tonight should be quiet and dry with lows in the low-30s.

It'll be breezy with more clouds on Thursday with cooler temps in the low-40s.

Friday looks cool and dry with highs in the low-40s again.

We should make it over 50° on Halloween, and it looks like it will be dry.

Now that's a real "treat!" The only downfall is that it looks like it may be a little windy.

We FALL BACK Saturday night!

Turn the clocks back one hour before going to bed.

Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:40 pm.

Colder temps return for Sunday but much warmer weather will move in next week with some 60s possible.


