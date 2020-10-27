Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall In Louisiana

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Hurricane Zeta makes landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall In Louisiana

America's National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that Hurricane Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Category 2 storm

Hurricane Zeta has reached the coastline of southeastern Louisiana, making landfall as a Category 2...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comNPRUpworthyCBS News


Hurricane Zeta live updates: Storm speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana; landfall expected Wednesday afternoon

Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with landfall expected Wednesday afternoon...
USATODAY.com - Published

Gulf Coast braces for Zeta after storm hits Mexico

Hurricane warnings are in effect in Louisiana and Mississippi as the Gulf Coast braces for another...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

PlatinumBeautee

🌟🖤✨вℓåqυє👸🏾вєåυтєє✨🖤🌟 RT @ABC: Powerful winds rip through the town of Cut Off, Louisiana, as Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in the state as a Category 2 storm wit… 5 seconds ago

thehill

The Hill Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm https://t.co/50FjW0aq4b https://t.co/O9YMLNmZfs 25 seconds ago

MerEspaillat

Mercedes Espaillat RT @JartoYa: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana https://t.co/nM00YCm7p4 1 minute ago

JartoYa

JartoYA! Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana https://t.co/nM00YCm7p4 2 minutes ago

FirebaughNorman

Norman Firebaugh Hurricane Zeta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Category 2 storm https://t.co/qAqo7Tzlaq #FoxNews 3 minutes ago

climateguyw

Guy Walton RT @breakingweather: A 110-mph wind gust was clocked at Golden Meadow, Louisiana, as Hurricane #Zeta roared shore late Wednesday afternoon:… 3 minutes ago

lmdepalacios

Guadalupe Palacios 🌹🌎🌏🌍 RT @ForbesScience: Here's what to know as Hurricane Zeta, the 27th named Atlantic-basin storm of the year, reaches the U.S. https://t.co/E… 5 minutes ago

MsDominiqueJ251

Domenique T J Watch "Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall In Louisiana | NBC Nightly News" on YouTube https://t.co/SFHbwiYta4 📸 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Roofs ripped off, utility poles down; Video shows Zeta's destruction to Grand Isle [Video]

Roofs ripped off, utility poles down; Video shows Zeta's destruction to Grand Isle

Video shot after Hurricane Zeta moved through Grand Isle, Louisiana showed utility poles ripped down and the roofs on some homes completely ripped apart.

Credit: WDSU     Duration: 00:42Published
Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 28, 2020 [Video]

Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., Oct. 28, 2020

Hurricane Zeta has made landfall and with it comes large amounts of rain in the mid-state.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:42Published
Hurrican Zeta Barreling Towards Lousiana [Video]

Hurrican Zeta Barreling Towards Lousiana

CBS's Danya Bacchus shares the latest details on how Louisianans are preparing for Hurricane Zeta.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published