Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Former chief minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel, passed away at the age of 92.

He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

"We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest.

He was declared dead at 11:55 am.

He didn't die due to Corona," said Dr Akshay Kiledar, Chief Medical Administrator (CMA), Sterling Hospital on Keshubhai Patel's demise.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keshubhai Patel Keshubhai Patel

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92; President, PM Modi express grief

 Patel had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 but had later tested negative. The doctors confirmed that coronavirus infection was not the cause of his death.
DNA

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali [Video]

Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali

Earthen lamps (diyas) being made in Gujarat's Surat ahead of Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic. Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, especially during Diwali, might get adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic this year. They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They generally make 30,000 to 40,000 earthen lamps every year, and this year too they have made the same quantities and are hoping for business but with a meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The other reason for their business being affected is the machine-made 'diyas' which are being made easily and sold in the market. This has also impacted the sale of the old traditional earthen lamps. There are only a few customers who buy the old traditional earthen lamps, but the potters are hoping to do some business. Speaking to ANI, a potter Paresh, said, "People prefer to buy handmade diyas. I make over 10,000 pieces every year. I am hopeful that my diyas will be sold this year too."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India

'Immunity booster' sweets gain traction in Ahmedabad as Diwali approaches [Video]

'Immunity booster' sweets gain traction in Ahmedabad as Diwali approaches

In a bid to boost business amid the COVID-19, sweet shop owners in Ahmedabad have introduced immunity booster food items as Diwali approaches. The reason behind the move of shop owners is the growing demand for healthy delicacies, and to match it up the festive season, immunity booster sweets are being preferred over the traditional sweets. Moreover, this also helps in the business of shop owners amid the slowdown due to COVID-19. One of the customers, while purchasing sweets, said she has opted for sweets made of dry fruits keeping in mind the health of her family amid the pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:36Published
Firecracker workers in Ahmedabad reeling under COVID impact [Video]

Firecracker workers in Ahmedabad reeling under COVID impact

As the country is reeling under the impact of COVID-19, several firecracker workers are facing hardship even as Diwali approaches. Factory workers in Ahmedabad are suffering due to the dip in demand for crackers. The livelihood of several workers is dependent on this business. Speaking on this, one of the workers said, "We are not receiving orders like previous years. Our business has been severely impacted due to the pandemic situation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Poland's abortion ban is a cynical attempt to exploit religion by a failing leader

 Coronavirus may be new, but the authoritarian instinct is as old as politics itself. One of the standard tricks of the Covid-19-era illiberal populist is to..
WorldNews
Do you have Covid-19 or a common cold? [Video]

Do you have Covid-19 or a common cold?

The symptoms of the common cold can be similar to those of Covid-19 at first, which can understandably cause people to worry and wonder if they have coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

AP Top Stories October 27 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 27th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court; Biden to campaign in Georgia, Trump going to Wisconsin; Coronavirus..
USATODAY.com

Sterling Hospitals

Related news from verified sources

Keshubhai Patel, former chief minister of Gujarat, passes away at 92

Former Gujarat chief minister and veteran BJP leader Keshubhai Patel passed away on Thursday at the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesHindu


Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92; President, PM Modi express grief

Patel had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 but had later tested negative. The doctors confirmed...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this

kas256

KAS RT @Tehelka: Former Gujarat chief minister #KeshubhaiPatel passes away https://t.co/meG8OobMYM https://t.co/YpfZ2kOmcr 44 seconds ago

prakash15089579

Prakash Patel Dindoli Surat RT @rajnathsingh: Shri Keshubhai Patel will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to serve the people. Former Chief Minister… 48 seconds ago

RiteshKarkera1

Ritesh Karkera RT @TOIAhmedabad: Family and those in political circles pay homage to former #Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar. H… 57 seconds ago

Preetam3344

Preetam Queloscar Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri. Keshubhai Patel Ji, former Chief Minister of Gujarat. May his family fin… https://t.co/a33jyreq4W 57 seconds ago

Sheshag96530122

Sheshagiri Poojarya Kodimanya Bantwal BJP RT @CTRavi_BJP: Deeply pained with the demise of former Gujarat Chief Minister Sri Keshubhai Patel. I pray for the Sadgati of His Soul. I… 1 minute ago

TUENews

The United Express Former Gujarat CM #KeshubhaiPatel passes away at 92 https://t.co/2gnSO1PKtr 1 minute ago

aps_akshaysingh

अक्षय प्रताप सिंह ‛अनुभव’ RT @prangshudeb: Saddened to hear the passing away of Gujarat's Former Chief Minister & veteran leader of @BJP4India Shri Keshubhai Patel J… 1 minute ago

PraveenkumarMi6

डॉ प्रवीण मिश्र RT @rajyasabhatv: PM @narendramodi condoles the demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel. The Prime Minister calls him a father-like fig… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Keshubhai Patel passes away, know about his saga with PM Modi | Oneindia News [Video]

Keshubhai Patel passes away, know about his saga with PM Modi | Oneindia News

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel has passed away at the age of 92 years.Keshubhai Patel had complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning when he was taken to a hospital, where..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published