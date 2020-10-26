Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Former chief minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel, passed away at the age of 92.

He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

"We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest.

He was declared dead at 11:55 am.

He didn't die due to Corona," said Dr Akshay Kiledar, Chief Medical Administrator (CMA), Sterling Hospital on Keshubhai Patel's demise.