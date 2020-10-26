Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Earthen lamps (diyas) being made in Gujarat's Surat ahead of Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic. Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, especially during Diwali, might get adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic this year. They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They generally make 30,000 to 40,000 earthen lamps every year, and this year too they have made the same quantities and are hoping for business but with a meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The other reason for their business being affected is the machine-made 'diyas' which are being made easily and sold in the market. This has also impacted the sale of the old traditional earthen lamps. There are only a few customers who buy the old traditional earthen lamps, but the potters are hoping to do some business. Speaking to ANI, a potter Paresh, said, "People prefer to buy handmade diyas. I make over 10,000 pieces every year. I am hopeful that my diyas will be sold this year too."
In a bid to boost business amid the COVID-19, sweet shop owners in Ahmedabad have introduced immunity booster food items as Diwali approaches. The reason behind the move of shop owners is the growing demand for healthy delicacies, and to match it up the festive season, immunity booster sweets are being preferred over the traditional sweets. Moreover, this also helps in the business of shop owners amid the slowdown due to COVID-19. One of the customers, while purchasing sweets, said she has opted for sweets made of dry fruits keeping in mind the health of her family amid the pandemic.
As the country is reeling under the impact of COVID-19, several firecracker workers are facing hardship even as Diwali approaches. Factory workers in Ahmedabad are suffering due to the dip in demand for crackers. The livelihood of several workers is dependent on this business. Speaking on this, one of the workers said, "We are not receiving orders like previous years. Our business has been severely impacted due to the pandemic situation."
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel has passed away at the age of 92 years.Keshubhai Patel had complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning when he was taken to a hospital, where..