BU steps un enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines for staff Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:27s - Published 7 minutes ago BU steps un enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines for staff Boston University is stepping up enforcement of COVID-19 protocols for staff members. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KAZAKIEWICH JOINS US FROM BOSTONUNIVERSITY WITH NEW DETAILS.TODD: BU SAYS CORRECTIVE ACTIOIS NOT THE PRIMARY GOAL, BUT MAYBE NECESSARY TO ENSURE FACULTYAND STAFF MEMBERS COMPLY WITHTHE UNIVERSITY’S REQUIREMENTSFOR HEALTH SCREENINGS AND COVIDTESTING PROTOCOLS.WITH SIGNS AROUND CAMPUS SAYING"DON’T GO VIRAL," IT’S CLEARTHAT BU HAS ALREADY BEEN SENDINGA STRONG MESSAGE ABOUT COVID.AND NOW HERE IS MORE EVIDENCE --THE UNIVERSITY HAS INFORMEDEMPLOYEES THAT IT WILL STARTTAKING DISCIPLINARY ACTION IFSTAFF AND FACULTY MEMBERS FAILTO COMPLY WITH THE DAILY HEALTHSCREENING AND WEEKLY TESTINGPROTOCOLS.FOR THE FIRST AND SECONDOFFENSES, A WRITTEN WARNING WILLBE GIVEN.FOR THE THIRD OFFENSE, HR SAYS,STAFF AND FACULTY WILL BESUBJECT TO ADDITIONACONSEQUENCES, UP TO ANDINCLUDING THE POSSIBILITY OFSUSPENSION OR TERMINATION.ON CAMPUS, WE HEARD MIXEDREACTIONS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this