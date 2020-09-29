Global  
 

One To Watch: JC Stewart

Irish singer-songwriter JC Stewart, who has already amassed over 100 million global streams, reacts after Jennifer Aniston shared his reimagined version of the "Friends" theme song with her 32 million Instagram followers.


