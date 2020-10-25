Central Catholic prepares for Class A State Finals

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago

They are calling this year their "Revenge Season" after a 2-1 loss in 2019.

CC will play in a rematch with Park Tudor on Friday Night.

..

The central catholic girls soccer team is playing for a state title ..

Andrew pogar is here now with more on the knights' revenge season ..

Central catholic made it's first trip to state in program history last season ... but bill kerr and knights fell short to park tudor 2-1 ..

Here we are one year later ..

And it's a rematch in the class a state final.

C-c will square off with panthers tomorrow night at 6 at grand park in westfield ..

The 20-20 knights are back with a vengeance.... and as our own jd arland tells us.... they've been preparing for this contest all season long.... bill kerr: our girls have been looking forward to this since the minute we walked off the field last year.

Nat pop: "there it is!

(ball is kicked( "yes love that, nice."

Bill kerr: it's been hastag revenge season for us.

Jd arland: a dish best served ice cold....cc is preparing for its rematch with park tudor at the state finals..

The all-district duo of karsyn cherry and caroline lutz will play a big role in bill kerr's offense.... bill kerr: they do a fantastic job of communicating verbally, nonverbally.

It's like they- they just know where the other player is gonna be.

Nat pop: (cheers, applause( caroline lutz: "woo yeah baby!"

Caroline lutz: i don't think i've ever been this excited for a game.

We feel so much better about it than we did last year.

We have a lot more confidence, especially because we've been doing so well in post season.

Nat pop: (ball is kicked( jd arland: the knights have outscored opponents 28 to 1 this postseason..cherry, who's got the school record for goals in a season with 30, is just taking it one game at a time... karsyn cherry: i think just knowing that the next game is never promised, so trying to make the most of the game you're in now is really important.

These next games, like i might not see these girls again.

That just gives me motivation to just leave it all out on the field.

Jd arland: but what about the 21-2 panthers on the other sideline?

Caroline lutz: just like us, their team chemistry is great.

They've got speed up top like we do, they have a solid back line like we do.

I mean they're just another great 1a school and everything we have, they have so it's gonna be a good game.

Karsyn cherry: honestly, my expectation is to win, because i want the ring and i want to bring it back.

Jd arland: kerr will be sharing this message with his team on friday... bill kerr: this is the moment you've been waiting for for over 12 months.

It's what you worked for all summer, all fall you've gotten here, now go have fun with it and prove that you deserve to be here.

Nat pop: (ball is kicked( jd arland: the knights are now less than one day away from their second state finals in program history...cc to kickoff at 6pm at westfield's grand park to put the finishing touches on their revenge season...at central catholic, jd arland, sports 18... we'll have highlights from the class a state championship game lead off our friday night frenzy show tomorrow night... halloween is now just two