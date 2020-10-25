CC Girls Soccer wins Class A State Title

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

Our rules out the window..

Central catholic in a rematch with park tudor for the class a crown tonight..

J-d arland was at the game tonight..

He joins us now in studio with more ..

What a night it was in westfield.... central catholic looking for its first state title in program history... against a tough, 21-2 park tudor team... all 11 starters returning for the panthers.... 9 returning for the knights.... cc looking to put the finishing touches on its revenge season... and avenge the 2019 state final loss to pt just a year ago.... alright buckle up... out to westfiled we go.... knights and panthers meeting at a socially distant grand park.... last year park tudor scored in 55 seconds!

That's the record for the class a final for fastest goal.... that was not the case tonight..... they'll try though... gretchen farley is blocked away... no one scores in the first half... move to the second.... it's the knights' turn now... karsyn cherry to caroline lutz... too much mustard... the dynamic, all district duo cant get it done... so to overtime number one we go... kerr and the knights meeting... panthers plotting ast midfield... it's lutz again... doesn't go... no one scores in ot2... we head to pk's park tudor notches its fourth here..... cc misses and the night looks grim.... but wait.... it's not over.... to round 2 of pk's now..... panthers knotted up... hutzel makes the save... it's 8-8... madisyn shultz for the win!!!

The knights are your class a champions.... #revenge season complete.... cc wins 0-0, 0-0.

0-0, 9-8... their first title ever... take it away, madisyn shultz this one was a team effort.... it really couldn't have gotten much closer than that.... cc wins its first title in program history... in just its second appearance in the state finals... worth noting that this year's ihsaa mental attitude award winner... was mayah (may-uh) love on the knights.... lots of hardware coming back to the 7-6-5... and a great night to be a knight..... j-d thanks ..

Congratulations to central catholic ..

The revenge season complete.