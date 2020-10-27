Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

The explanation behind the decision to dismiss charges might lie in the pages of Scott’s autopsy report.

Special Report: The death of Steven Scott, part two

Prosecutors assigned to the case of a homeless man killed in springfield three years ago say there were obstacles at every turn preventing them from getting to the bottom of what happened.

Steven scott was killed after a fight in september of 2017.

A woman was charged with his murder, but the charge was quickly dropped.

In tonight's special report, kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts explains why the state is standing by that decision.

Steven scott's life ended in springfield at just 51 years old.

But his early years?we learned through his brother - were spent in california where he was raised by a family member.

Joseph beasley says, "i know a few things.

He loved baseball.

The time i stayed with him he wanted to be on the baseball field 100 percent of the time" but after childhood, steven went on to live a troubled life.

Court records show a string of offenses in oregon dating back to 1993.

:26 joseph beasley says, "it was kind of rough, because he would go in and out of jail.

And i wouldn't know what for" joseph didn't know his brother well, having grown up in a foster home away from steven.

They were just reconnecting before steven died.

Joseph beasley says, "it hurt me really bad because i was just getting to know him again because we haven't seen him in 20 years and all of sudden, bam he's gone" they had plans to meet up, just a week after steven died.

While his brother is gone, questions about his death?remain.

Joseph beasley says, "how do you kill somebody and not stay in jail?

That's kind of haunting to me" steven's death looked like an open and shut case.

Evidence and statements by witnesses seemed to be enough for the district attorney to charge dianne parham with steven's murder.

And her son, dwayne, was arrested on assault and weapons charges.

But those charges were quickly dropped.

So what changed?

1:22 jacob roberts says, "the answer might lie in the pages of this autopsy report.

In it, the medical examiner called the death a homicide.

But he also found something odd.

The tubing that was supposed to help steven breathe was found curled up in the back of his throat."

Former springfield police lieutenant scott mckee& who was not involved in the original case& says the medical error might have contributed to the decision to drop all charges.

1:47 scott mckee says, "maybe what caused his death is this erroneous intubation, so that's complicating right.

That's a complicating factor" according to police reports, the medical examiner also told investigators that blows to steven's head were not deadly, lending credence to the idea that something else may be to blame.

Joseph beasley says, "if it was just a minor hit upside the head, why is he dead?"

Stephen morgan, the proseuctor on the case, laid out several reasons the state declined to press charges.

In a statement, morgan called steven's death "tragic" and confirmed the murder charge was dropped as a result of the autopsy report.

Morgan said the misplaced tubing in steven's throat is a significant factor in his death, but also said high levels of meth were found in his body.

He said the state cannot prove that those factors did not contribute to steven's death, something prosecutors would need to do to prove a murder charge.

Prosecutors also couldn't prove dianne and dwayne weren't simply defending themselves when steven allegedly came at them with a golf club.

In the statement morgan said, "based on the evidence in this case, i believe our office has made the correct legal decision.

I do not believe this will bring any solace to mr. scott's family and we are very sorry for their loss" officially, the murder charge against dianne parham was dismissed, citing insuffient evidence and the need for further investigation.

Morgan said his office will always consider new evidence, if it is found.

For friends and family, the da's explanation isn't convincing.

3:10 laura lavender says, "honestly i think it's a bit pathetic.

The system could have dug deeper or did something."

Joseph beasley says, "they just let him die without anything happening to the people that did it to him" steven scott.

A difficult life.

A death without justice.

Reporting in springfield, jacob roberts, kezi 9 news.

Dianne parham agreed to be interviewed for this story, but didn't show up at the agreed upon time and place.

In phone conversations, parham said she was always cooperative with police and denied involvement in steven's death.

Parham said the last time she saw steven that