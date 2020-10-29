JacquelinePolicastro RT @GrayDCnews: Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden have campaign events scheduled today in Minnesota. As election d… 14 hours ago

Gray Television Washington News Bureau Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden have campaign events scheduled today in Minnesota. As el… https://t.co/OASd2m0qwD 19 hours ago

Fanfictionwritertvseries Final push for swing voters in Michigan before Election Day https://t.co/2J7EJ5NRF8 via @YouTube 22 hours ago

Jenn Schanz RT @wxyzdetroit: As we round out the last week before #ElectionDay, both presidential candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard in a f… 1 day ago

WXYZ Detroit As we round out the last week before #ElectionDay, both presidential candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard… https://t.co/wodzcdQkiQ 1 day ago

TalkRadio 77 WABC Trump and Biden head to Florida today in final push for votes in key swing state. #Election2020 https://t.co/8qQj1jynka 2 days ago

will herrod brimm @skmcdermott @lpolgreen @graceloum 1/ Not confused at all, despite your best efforts. lol The senate swing to R co… https://t.co/PBWGVLFxtx 4 days ago