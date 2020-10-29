Global  
 

Final push for swing voters in Michigan before Election Day

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Final push for swing voters in Michigan before Election Day
Final push for swing voters in Michigan before Election Day

J_Policastro

JacquelinePolicastro RT @GrayDCnews: Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden have campaign events scheduled today in Minnesota. As election d… 14 hours ago

GrayDCnews

Gray Television Washington News Bureau Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden have campaign events scheduled today in Minnesota. As el… https://t.co/OASd2m0qwD 19 hours ago

sarah052794

Fanfictionwritertvseries Final push for swing voters in Michigan before Election Day https://t.co/2J7EJ5NRF8 via @YouTube 22 hours ago

JennSchanzWXYZ

Jenn Schanz RT @wxyzdetroit: As we round out the last week before #ElectionDay, both presidential candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard in a f… 1 day ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit As we round out the last week before #ElectionDay, both presidential candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard… https://t.co/wodzcdQkiQ 1 day ago

77WABCradio

TalkRadio 77 WABC Trump and Biden head to Florida today in final push for votes in key swing state. #Election2020 https://t.co/8qQj1jynka 2 days ago

BrimmWill

will herrod brimm @skmcdermott @lpolgreen @graceloum 1/ Not confused at all, despite your best efforts. lol The senate swing to R co… https://t.co/PBWGVLFxtx 4 days ago

Italians4Biden

Italian Americans for Biden Harris The Italian American vote is critical in battleground states, & we need your help for the final push! Pls sign up t… https://t.co/RxkrrQmyur 5 days ago


President Trump returns to Michigan today for rally in Oakland County [Video]

President Trump returns to Michigan today for rally in Oakland County

As we round out the last week before Election Day, both presidential candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard in a final push to win over swing state voters.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:42Published
Early voting enters final weekend before Election Day [Video]

Early voting enters final weekend before Election Day

Voters are busy casting ballots at early-voting sites in Florida, now down just a couple days and in some areas just one day.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published
Detroit city clerk preparing for Election Day [Video]

Detroit city clerk preparing for Election Day

Detroit city clerk preparing for Election Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:14Published