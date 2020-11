Chaos in Nottingham as police attempt to disperse crowds enjoying last night out before tier 3 lockdown Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published on October 30, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 02:02s - Published Chaos in Nottingham as police attempt to disperse crowds enjoying last night out before tier 3 lockdown Chaos ensued in Nottingham as police officers attempted to disperse crowds enjoying their last night out before tier lockdown restrictions were enforced in the area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend