A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and a Trump campaign surrogate, joins CBSN to talk about President Trump's message on the campaign..

President Trump and Joe Biden are holding several events across the Midwest Friday, as they kick off the final weekend of the campaign. CBS News political..

CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell followed labor union activists as they conducted socially-distanced door-knocking to encourage infrequent Florida..

While President Trump's got his eye on Joe Biden, perhaps his 2nd biggest nemesis is giving him a beating -- destroying his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ... for..

Taylor Swift's lending her voice to a political ad that takes aim at Donald Trump's presidency and the problems plaguing America ... while encouraging young..

The winner-take-all nature of the Electoral College gives disproportionate influence to voters in...

With time running out before the presidential election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are turning...

President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday. Mr. Biden submitted an...