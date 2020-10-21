Global  
 

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.


Taylor Swift Voices Pro-Biden 'Only the Young' Political Ad

 Taylor Swift's lending her voice to a political ad that takes aim at Donald Trump's presidency and the problems plaguing America ... while encouraging young..
Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Destroyed Again, Vandal Surrenders

 While President Trump's got his eye on Joe Biden, perhaps his 2nd biggest nemesis is giving him a beating -- destroying his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ... for..
Labor unions try to mobilize infrequent Florida voters to cast their ballots for Joe Biden

 CBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell followed labor union activists as they conducted socially-distanced door-knocking to encourage infrequent Florida..
Candidates begin final weekend of campaigning with stops in Midwest

 President Trump and Joe Biden are holding several events across the Midwest Friday, as they kick off the final weekend of the campaign. CBS News political..
President Trump's message to voters in the final days on the campaign trail

 Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and a Trump campaign surrogate, joins CBSN to talk about President Trump's message on the campaign..
2020 Election Live Updates: With Four Days Left, Trump and Biden Head for Swing States

President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday. Mr. Biden submitted an...
Trump, Biden campaigns prioritize swing state Pennsylvania two weeks before presidential election

With time running out before the presidential election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are turning...
WATCH: How swing states can shape presidential candidates' platforms and decide the 2020 election

The winner-take-all nature of the Electoral College gives disproportionate influence to voters in...
WhatMoney1

WhatMoney Can Trump win the election vs Biden? Bettors think so and say he's ahead in Florida ahead of Electio... (https://t.co/axBnqoKjb9) 2 minutes ago

jeremyakahn

Jeremy Kahn Bettors think Trump can still pull off an upset—and they see him ahead in Florida https://t.co/ZQ9lT4X6gs 16 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Bettors think Trump can still pull off an upset—and they see him ahead in Florida https://t.co/ytGIbWU0PM https://t.co/5LinYUiTKq 20 minutes ago

Fortune_once

Fortune Once RT @FortuneMagazine: Bettors think Trump can still pull off an upset—and they see him ahead in Florida https://t.co/OISOekitNn 23 minutes ago

RadioBlackOn

WBMN Groovin' 24/7 Bettors think Trump can still pull off an upset—and they see him ahead in Florida https://t.co/50ieiaQUwY https://t.co/dotKM2MrG8 24 minutes ago

Fortune

Fortune Bettors think Trump can still pull off an upset—and they see him ahead in Florida https://t.co/aUCFGu0gX6 via @circleboom 26 minutes ago

FortuneMagazine

FORTUNE Bettors think Trump can still pull off an upset—and they see him ahead in Florida https://t.co/OISOekitNn 27 minutes ago

ErinAbbott1

Erin “Enough Already!” Abbott RT @hsmcnp: Biden is winning. Democrats can win. But the Republicans are doing everything they can to lay the groundwork to overturn the el… 2 hours ago


Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016? [Video]

Biden up in the polls? Weren't they wrong in 2016?

[NFA] Opinion poll experts say there are good reasons to trust this year's polls more than those of 2016. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn presents a few of them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published
Presidential Candidates Make Closing Arguments In Crucial Swing States In Final Week On Campaign Trail [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Closing Arguments In Crucial Swing States In Final Week On Campaign Trail

We are now just one week away from Election Day, and Tuesday was a day for closing arguments in crucial swing states; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
A look at the important swing states in the 2020 election [Video]

A look at the important swing states in the 2020 election

A look at the important swing states in the 2020 election

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 03:23Published