Halloween & Covid-19

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Mayor Andy Berke is concerned that Halloween may boost the number of Covid-19 cases.

The hamilton county health department and local officials are concerned about an increase in covid-19 cases.

Chattanooga mayor andy berke says halloween may increase the numbers even more.

I'm worried.

This is a very dangerous time and if we're not diligent, we can see the numbers rise even more.

Yesterday, there were 90,000 cases in the united states, which is more than 1 per second.

That's, hard to imagine.

When we have these big holidays, people get together and that's just what we do on holiday's.

I like to be with my family and friends and have a good time, we just have to do it differently this year, and if we don't then these numbers that are already approaching peaks, are just going to continue to go up."

There are 117 new covid cases since yesterday.




