Video Credit: WMGT
Early Voting Ends
With covid-19.

But the students mainly focused on the mercer campus ... holding voter registration drives and debate watch parties.

Today was the last day to vote early in georgia.

So if you didn't get out to the polls, you'll have to wait unitl election day on tuesday.

But secretary of state brad raffensperger says georgia voters broke records.

As of 5 o'clock today, voters have cast more than three point seven million ballots.

About two and a half million were in-person ballots.

And more than one million were mail-in ballots.

In bibb county... more than 30- thousand residents voted early going into today.

And the houston county board




When early voting starts and ends in each state

Early voting ends on Friday, October 30 in Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, Texas, and...
Business Insider

'People are angry': Early voting ends in Arizona as voters fear unrest, uncertainty after Election Day

Voters around the Valley reported a quick process at their polling location but said they worried it...
azcentral.com


treyinla

TreyLA 🌎🌎🌎 Election 2020: Harris County ends early voting with record 1.43M ballots cast - ABC13 Houston #TurnTexasBlue 💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/j3LPveUQS8 15 seconds ago

simones1013

eyeliner queen RT @NYGovCuomo: You can vote early — but you can’t vote late. Early Voting ends November 1. Election Day is November 3. Make your voice… 33 seconds ago

BluTexGal

Kay Build Back Better with Biden/Harris 🌱🛹🥁 RT @jaspscherer: Harris County ends early voting with almost 1.44 million votes after seeing a surge of 90K votes Friday, the most in a day… 1 minute ago

zEpicenter

Kelly 😷 Jack RT @nikkifried: Miami, we need to elect @DebbieforFL, @ElectJavier , @clintforflorida and @DLCAVA! Grab a friend, get to the polls before… 2 minutes ago

saraaej

sara RT @NMSecOfState: Hey, New Mexico! Early voting ends TOMORROW. If you still have your absentee ballot, DON'T mail it -- drop it off at an… 2 minutes ago

DanaKelly7

Big Blue Tent RT @Taniel: Harris County ends its early voting period with 109% of the total number of ballots cast in 2016. And 119% of the total number… 2 minutes ago

anantucketlady

catherine annette RT @azcentral: 'People are angry': Early voting ends in Arizona as voters fear unrest, uncertainty after Election Day. https://t.co/cCNFhU6… 3 minutes ago


Friday Marks Final Day For In-Person Early Voting In Massachusetts [Video]

Friday Marks Final Day For In-Person Early Voting In Massachusetts

Early in-person voting in Massachusetts ends on Oct. 30.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:13
ELECTION FACTS 2020: Vote-By-Mail Drop Off Locations After Early Voting Ends [Video]

ELECTION FACTS 2020: Vote-By-Mail Drop Off Locations After Early Voting Ends

Here are the locations where you can drop off your vote-by-mail ballots after the early voting period. These locations are open from 7am until 7pm. Remember that vote-by-mail ballots will not be..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36
As First Week of Early Voting Ends Counties See Surge in Ballots Cast [Video]

As First Week of Early Voting Ends Counties See Surge in Ballots Cast

The first week of early voting is coming to an end and one thing is clear: a lot of voters have already cast their ballots, Wilson Walker reports. (10-9-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47