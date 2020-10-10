Early Voting Ends

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 9 minutes ago

With covid-19.

But the students mainly focused on the mercer campus ... holding voter registration drives and debate watch parties.

Today was the last day to vote early in georgia.

So if you didn't get out to the polls, you'll have to wait unitl election day on tuesday.

But secretary of state brad raffensperger says georgia voters broke records.

As of 5 o'clock today, voters have cast more than three point seven million ballots.

About two and a half million were in-person ballots.

And more than one million were mail-in ballots.

In bibb county... more than 30- thousand residents voted early going into today.

And the houston county board