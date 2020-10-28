Top 20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 21:58s - Published 2 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at the scariest horror films in history, focusing on more traditional, dark examples of the genre.

They don't get more terrifying than this!

They don't get more terrifying than this!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the scariest horror films in history, focusing on more traditional, dark examples of the genre.

Our countdown includes "The Silence of the Lambs", "The Thing", "The Exorcist", "Alien", “Hereditary”, and more!