First James Bond Sean Connery Dies

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:21s - Published
The actor was best known for the James Bond movies, but also won an Oscar for "The Untouchables," Stephanie Elam reports (3:20).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 31, 2020


Beyond James Bond, Sean Connery was the ultimate movie star

Beyond James Bond, Sean Connery was the ultimate movie star (CNN)Sean Connery was a movie star, like few before him and practically no one since. Made famous by...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeBBC NewsCBC.ca


Sir Sean Connery, who acted as James Bond, passes away

Sean Connery would introduce himself in the movies with the signature line, “Bond — James...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •NPR


From original James Bond to Oscar winner: Sir Sean Connery’s film highlights

After catapulting to fame as the first ever James Bond, Sir Sean Connery had a glamorous and varied...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News



blahzae415

Ladee. RT @007: Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Ru… 2 seconds ago

StyleRave__

Style Rave 007 Over & Out: First Ever James Bond, Sean Connery Passes On + 7 Of His Legendary Movies - https://t.co/Qp3dSc3yfk https://t.co/A3eaYAnRIN 7 seconds ago

StyleRave__

Style Rave 007 Over & Out: First Ever James Bond, Sean Connery Passes On + 7 Of His Legendary Movies - https://t.co/Qp3dSc3yfk https://t.co/ElVS4FWsUA 16 seconds ago

GMcFerren

Glen McFerren @annehelen @travis_view OK, Sean Connery is my HERO and EASILY the best James Bond, but... Sorry to be that guy...… https://t.co/djJVyWQqpb 50 seconds ago

diva_fr_dallas

DivaFromDallas Fx 🆘 Vote Early RT @CNN: Sean Connery was knighted in 2000 or his contribution to the arts, played the British spy in seven movies, beginning with "Dr. No"… 52 seconds ago

MinnesotaMiddle

Joshua RT @ElsenMidcoSN: Other than James Bond, what’s the first Sean Connery character that comes to mind for you? #SeanConneryRIP 56 seconds ago

lmdepalacios

Guadalupe Palacios 🌹🌎🌏🌍 RT @dcexaminer: Sean Connery died peacefully in his sleep on Friday night after being "unwell for some time." The Scottish actor was the f… 1 minute ago

_Ramlvly124

Ram Suresh Reddy RT @VSReddy_MP: Hollywood's most successful actor of 20th century and First James Bond Sean Connery has passed away. His acting career def… 1 minute ago


Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90 [Video]

Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Sean Connery Dies At 90 [Video]

Sean Connery Dies At 90

The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:27Published
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published