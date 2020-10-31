First James Bond Sean Connery Dies
The actor was best known for the James Bond movies, but also won an Oscar for "The Untouchables," Stephanie Elam reports (3:20).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 31, 2020
Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Sean Connery Dies At 90The world is bidding a fond farewell to the first actor who portrayed James Bond. CBS News’ Tina Kraus reports.
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean ConneryScottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..