Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Volleyball: Saints March on to State

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
High School Volleyball: Saints March on to State

High School Volleyball: Saints March on to State

Eva Hudson's 37 kills led Bishop Dwenger volleyball to the program's first semi-state championship on Saturday.

Again, their first since '06... ???now the question is... can the bishop dwenger volleyball team match 'em with a state title of their own?

Gotta win this semi-state match against new prairie first..???saints setting the tone early in this one... eva hudson... middle of the net... solo block...???and the junior was just getting started... later in the first set... hudson hammers one home... one of 37 kills on the night for the notre dame commit..???another coming here on set point... dwenger takes the first 25-15... they go on to win the match in four... the saints are on to the 3-a title match for the first time in program history...




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

High school volleyball: 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament pairings


Deseret News - Published

High school volleyball: Earning every second, Union takes second consecutive state trophy 


Deseret News - Published


Tweets about this

ashley_evans5

Ashley Evans RT @setonhsports: Congratulations to the following Saints for their Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division I All District… 6 hours ago

ColleenBeckenh1

Colleen Beckenhaupt RT @setonhsports: GAMEDAY! Varsity Volleyball will play in the DISTRICT FINALS against Bellbrook High School today at noon at Lakota East!… 16 hours ago

setonhsports

Seton Athletics GAMEDAY! Varsity Volleyball will play in the DISTRICT FINALS against Bellbrook High School today at noon at Lakota… https://t.co/snkD6YuDAV 16 hours ago

wctribTom

Tom Elliott High School Volleyball: KMS Fighting Saints end skid, beat RCW Jaguars in three | West Central Tribune https://t.co/WJWy5U2q16 2 days ago

wctrib

West Central Tribune High School Volleyball: KMS Fighting Saints end skid, beat RCW Jaguars in three https://t.co/QRAuxaEVLg 2 days ago

WFMSthebest

WFMS The WFMS Volleyball Team showed support tonight for the high school girls at the Seniors’ last season game 💙 Go Sai… https://t.co/0wr4roLGV9 2 days ago

setonhsports

Seton Athletics Congratulations to the following Saints for their Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division I All Di… https://t.co/IzUcmSED6G 2 days ago

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne Class 3A's third-ranked Bishop Dwenger Saints will face New Prairie after topping Bellmont in the regional champion… https://t.co/svZPl5vVNx 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

High School Volleyball: Bishop Dwenger set for first semi-state since 2016 [Video]

High School Volleyball: Bishop Dwenger set for first semi-state since 2016

The Bishop Dwenger volleyball team is getting set for their first trip to semi-state since 2016.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Seton volleyball continues to enjoy success this postseason [Video]

Seton volleyball continues to enjoy success this postseason

The Seton volleyball team has relied on the leadership of several players, including nine seniors, during this successful journey into the Division I sectional tournament.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:53Published
High School Volleyball: Dwenger Beats Bellmont in Regional Championship Showdown [Video]

High School Volleyball: Dwenger Beats Bellmont in Regional Championship Showdown

Bishop Dwenger volleyball is moving on to semi-state after sweeping Bellmont in a regional championship showdown on Saturday.

Credit: WFFTPublished