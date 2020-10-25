High School Volleyball: Saints March on to State

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 9 minutes ago

Again, their first since '06... ???now the question is... can the bishop dwenger volleyball team match 'em with a state title of their own?

Gotta win this semi-state match against new prairie first..???saints setting the tone early in this one... eva hudson... middle of the net... solo block...???and the junior was just getting started... later in the first set... hudson hammers one home... one of 37 kills on the night for the notre dame commit..???another coming here on set point... dwenger takes the first 25-15... they go on to win the match in four... the saints are on to the 3-a title match for the first time in program history...