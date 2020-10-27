Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged
The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani American singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani enlists Trace Adkins to beat 'burnt out' Blake Shelton

 After weeks of teaming up on "The Voice," it was every coach for themselves during the final night of Blind Auditions Monday.
USATODAY.com
Trending: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'extremely excited' about engagement, Kim Kardashian mocked over tone-deaf birthday par [Video]

Trending: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'extremely excited' about engagement, Kim Kardashian mocked over tone-deaf birthday par

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Blake Shelton Blake Shelton American country music singer and television personality

Related news from verified sources

Did Dua Lipa Predict Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Engagement? See Her Epic Response

A slip of the tongue or an accurate prediction? We're leaning towards the latter after learning Gwen...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUpworthyIndiaTimesMid-Day


Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Engaged

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are headed down the aisle. The power couple announced on Tuesday that...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayOK! MagazineJust JaredUSATODAY.com


Gwen Stefani Looked Back On Her Relationship With Blake Shelton Just Before Announcing Their Engagement

Just before they announced their engagement, Gwen Stefani was gushing about Blake Shelton during an...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

mattys1200

M A Thomas RT @Southern_Living: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement this week! 💍 https://t.co/9fIAmxnMwd 6 days ago

Southern_Living

Southern Living Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani announced their engagement this week! 💍 https://t.co/9fIAmxnMwd 1 week ago

wtwonews

WTWO News Last week, Stefani won her first CMT Music Award for collaborative video of the year for her duet with Shelton on “… https://t.co/DfvmEWHE5w 1 week ago

effinfun

effinfun Gwen Stefani Just Announced Her Engagement in the Cutest Way - We could all use a little good news these d… https://t.co/sZ4D8tEvYK 1 week ago

steve_venner

Steve Venner honestly feels like every week there is a news alert about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton getting engaged 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani's engagement excitement: 'She is ecstatic' [Video]

Gwen Stefani's engagement excitement: 'She is ecstatic'

Gwen Stefani is “ecstatic” about her engagement news, as sources say her fiancé Blake Shelton made sure to get her entire family’s approval before the “surprise” proposal.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:59Published
So Sweet! Blake Shelton Made Sure Gwen Stefani's Kids Were Included "Every Step of the Way" When He Proposed [Video]

So Sweet! Blake Shelton Made Sure Gwen Stefani's Kids Were Included "Every Step of the Way" When He Proposed

"Blake made sure they were part of the excitement," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 01:03Published
MUSIC MONDAY - LOCAL SINGER GETS HER BIG BREAK [Video]

MUSIC MONDAY - LOCAL SINGER GETS HER BIG BREAK

MUSIC MONDAY - LOCAL SINGER GETS HER BIG BREAK

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:53Published